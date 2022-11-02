Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian

Suzette Shafer told reporters, "I got this bill and it was for $12,722 and 7 cents."

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV.

The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.

In part, she told the station, "I got this bill and it was for $12,722 and 7 cents."

“The highest it’s ever been has been like $212,” Shafer said. “It was a shock, especially going through all of this and working so hard to clean up our place and everything else and then to be frustrated with this? It was like, well what else can happen.”

She told the news station that she tried reaching out to the electricity company, but didn't get a response. However, once a WINK reporter reached out, FPL fixed her account.

"A representative told WINK News it was a fluke when the new meter was installed," the article reads.

Shafer told WINK News her bill dropped to $53.33.

