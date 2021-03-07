Here's how to report price gouging in Tampa Bay

The activation follows Gov. DeSantis' state of emergency declaration for parts of Florida, including most of the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the state's price gouging hotline in advance of Tropical Storm Elsa.

It allows people to send reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities, such as food, water, gas and hotel rooms.

The number is 866-966-7226.

The price gouging hotline was activated following Gov. Ron DeSantis' state of emergency declaration for parts of Florida, including most of the Tampa Bay area.

"It is important that Floridians keep an eye on Tropical Storm Elsa and make preparations now should the storm impact our state," Moody said in a statement. "I have activated the Price Gouging Hotline to help Floridians purchasing essential commodities and ask that anyone who sees outrageous price increases on essential items please report it to our office immediately."

You can also report price gouging online on MyFloridaLegal.com.

