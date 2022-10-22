Experts say Florida property insurance premiums likely to go up after Hurricane Ian

Insurance experts say excess amounts of litigation can drive up re-insurance prices up for companies, and that means policyholders will see higher prices too.

FLORIDA, USA — It’s been a few weeks since Hurricane Ian, but years of its impact lie ahead.

“We estimate Hurricane Ian will be the second largest US catastrophe on record,” said Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute. “We’re projecting an insured loss in excess of $60 billion.”

Friedlander says many homeowners who didn’t have flood insurance may be heading to court against their insurance companies.

“There will be contention between homeowners and insurance companies whether it was a flood loss or a wind loss,” he said.

Insurance companies have what’s essentially their own insurance to help pay off claims without dipping into their reserves — it’s called re-insurance. But excess amounts of litigation drive those re-insurance prices up for companies and that means, policyholders will see higher prices too.

“Those costs will get passed along to Florida consumers,” he explained.

Friedlander says you should call your insurance agent about looking for the best prices on the market, and check on your policy to ensure your home is appropriately covered.