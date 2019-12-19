FLORIDA, USA — Records show approximately 340 people await execution on Florida’s Death Row.

“In Florida, it seemed like there couldn’t be enough death sentences,” said one of the nation’s top capital defense attorneys Stephen Bright in a New York Times Magazine article.

“In Florida, prosecutors, judges, the attorney general, the governor — everyone wanted to prove how tough they were,” Bright said.

Florida currently leads the nation with the most death penalty exonerations of any state. Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) research shows as of 2019, 29 condemned men have been cleared of their convictions.

When you take a closer look, Pinellas County stands out. A New York Times Magazine investigation found from 1982 to 1984, Pinellas sent more people to death row than any other county in Florida.

According to FADP, since 1979, 99 Floridians were sentenced to death, ranking fourth in the nation and for every 3 Florida executions, 1 innocent person has been exonerated and released from death row.

