TAMPA, Fla. — A recent study ranks Florida as one of the worst paying states in the country.

The study from Busines.org took in the number of hours people would need to work at the median wage to be able to afford rent for a one-bedroom apartment in that state.

Florida landed number four for the worst state pay. The study said a person would need to work 84.5 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment.

The states ahead of Florida were New York, Massachusetts and California.

The study put Florida’s medium salary income at $34,560 and put the average cost of rent at $1,404.

In its 2019 report, the National Low Income Housing Coalition, which advocates for affordable living options, said the hourly wage necessary to afford a two-bedroom home in the Tampa Bay area is $21.79. That's a $45,300 per year salaried job.

Alternatively, the researchers say you would need to work 2.6 full-time minimum wage jobs to afford such a place. So, you'd either need three full-time jobs at minimum wage or two full-time gigs and a part-time arrangement to make ends meet -- based on this study.

