TAMPA, Fla — Jealousy, lust, vanity and laziness—those are just a few things that make Florida the third most sinful state in the country.
The Sunshine State was just behind No. 1 Nevada and No. 2 Texas, according to WalletHub. The least sinful state? Vermont.
The personal finance website said they looked at things like excessive drinking, gambling addictions and crimes per capita to come up with its rankings.
You can see exactly how Florida was scored on the WalletHub’s website.
