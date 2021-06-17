Florida Supreme Court nixes recreational marijuana ballot proposal

The proposed amendment won't appear on Florida voters' ballots in 2022.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A proposed constitutional amendment to allow recreational marijuana in Florida won’t be on the 2022 ballot.

The state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the ballot language was misleading.

Language in the ballot summary said it would allow “limited use” of marijuana for people 21 and older, but the court said nothing in the actual amendment language limits the use of marijuana.

A group called Sensible Florida called for marijuana to be regulated like alcohol.

The proposal already had an uphill battle, needing about 862,000 more voter signatures to make the ballot.

And Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill that limits contributions to groups sponsoring ballot initiatives.

Back in March, the state Supreme Court rejected another proposed amendment set for 2022 ballots. The amendment, sponsored by Make it Legal Florida, was struck down for "misleading" language in the amendment's summary that would appear on ballots.

In January, two Florida lawmakers proposed identical legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in both the House and Senate. This legislation is separate from the proposed amendment. Neither version of the bill was passed during the legislative session.