Florida refunds more than $800K to school districts now complying with mask mandate law

FLORIDA, USA — The Florida Department of Education says it has given eight school districts more than $800,000 of withheld funds following a recent dispute over mask mandates.

For months, the state held onto the paychecks of school board members and federal relief funds, after Alachua County, Brevard County, Broward County, Miami-Dade, Duval County, Leon County, Orange County and Palm Beach County school districts enacted mask mandates during a surge in COVID cases brought on by the delta variant.

State leaders argued the mask policies went against Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order which banned mask mandates. The issue would end up going to court where a judge sided with the governor.

Following the ruling, one by one, each district amended its mask policies to comply with the governor's orders.

"We are glad that these districts have finally recognized that parents have the right to make personal and private health care and educational decisions for their children," FLDOE said in a statement. "The Department will continue to make sure those rights are protected."

As a result, FLDOE says, on Nov. 29, approximately $878,000 was returned to the districts. $309,000 were withheld salaries and $568,000 were Project SAFE grant funds.