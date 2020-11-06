x
florida

Gov. DeSantis, Florida education commissioner detail plans for fall school year

Commissioner Richard Corcoran said he wants schools "fully open in the fall."
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran held a news conference on Thursday to detail proposed plans for reopening schools in the fall.

"We want schools fully open in the fall because there is no better way to educate our kids than have that great teacher in front of that child," Corcoran said.

As part of the plan, DeSantis said $64 million will go to schools to help close the achievement gap related to school closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. $24 million will be to adopt B.E.S.T. reading and civics curriculum, $15 million will be spent to train and develop reading coaches for schools and $223 million will go towards early learning, the governor said.

DeSantis and his team also released a 143-page guide to reopening schools in the state and allocating funds from the federal CARES Act.

The guide is broken up into four parts, laying out the state's plan to safely reopen schools, address achievement gaps in students and how the governor aims to use CARES Act funds for education:

  • Part 1: Impacts on Achievement Gaps
  • Part 2: Guidance for Reopening Healthy Learning Environments, Responding to a Confirmed Case and K-12 Instructional Continuity
  • Part 3: The CARE Act, Summary of Governor's Recommendations
  • Part 4: CARES - Safety Net Funds in Reserve

