Floridians can get these hurricane prep items tax-free starting Saturday

Florida's 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday, Aug. 26, and runs through Friday, Sept. 8.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the tropics heat up this weekend, it's a good idea to ask yourself: Do I have my emergency supply kit ready?

You won't be able to pick up a famous Publix hurricane cake, but you will be able to get any supplies you may need for a storm tax-free for the next two weeks.

During this time, Floridians can purchase everything from generators and carbon monoxide detectors to everyday household items like dish detergent, all free of the state's usually 6% sales tax. Plus, there's no limit on how many items you can buy.

Here are some of the items eligible for Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday:

Portable generator costing $3,000 or less

Tarp or flexible waterproof sheeting costing $100 or less

Ground anchor system or tie-down kit costing $100 or less

Smoke detector costing $70 or less

Fire extinguisher costing $70 or less

Carbon monoxide detector costing $70 or less

Non-electric food storage cooler costing $60 or less

Portable power bank costing $60 or less

Gas or diesel fuel tank costing $50 or less

Portable radio costing $50 or less

AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries, costing $50 or less

Flashlights, lanterns or candles costing $40 or less

Common household items must all cost less than $30 to be eligible. They include:

Laundry detergent and supplies

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Tissues

Soap

Sunscreen

Dish soap

Disinfecting wipes

Hand sanitizer

Trash bags

Ice packs (must cost $20 or less)

Supplies that may be needed for the evacuation of household pets are also eligible under the sales tax holiday, including: