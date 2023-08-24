Floridians can get these hurricane prep items tax-free starting Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the tropics heat up this weekend, it's a good idea to ask yourself: Do I have my emergency supply kit ready?
You won't be able to pick up a famous Publix hurricane cake, but you will be able to get any supplies you may need for a storm tax-free for the next two weeks.
Florida's 2023 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday, Aug. 26, and runs through Friday, Sept. 8.
During this time, Floridians can purchase everything from generators and carbon monoxide detectors to everyday household items like dish detergent, all free of the state's usually 6% sales tax. Plus, there's no limit on how many items you can buy.
Here are some of the items eligible for Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday:
- Portable generator costing $3,000 or less
- Tarp or flexible waterproof sheeting costing $100 or less
- Ground anchor system or tie-down kit costing $100 or less
- Smoke detector costing $70 or less
- Fire extinguisher costing $70 or less
- Carbon monoxide detector costing $70 or less
- Non-electric food storage cooler costing $60 or less
- Portable power bank costing $60 or less
- Gas or diesel fuel tank costing $50 or less
- Portable radio costing $50 or less
- AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries, costing $50 or less
- Flashlights, lanterns or candles costing $40 or less
Common household items must all cost less than $30 to be eligible. They include:
- Laundry detergent and supplies
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Tissues
- Soap
- Sunscreen
- Dish soap
- Disinfecting wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Trash bags
- Ice packs (must cost $20 or less)
Supplies that may be needed for the evacuation of household pets are also eligible under the sales tax holiday, including:
- Up to 50-pound bags of dog or cat food costing $100 or less
- Portable kennels or pet carriers costing $100 or less
- Over-the-counter pet medications costing $100 or less
- Pet beds costing $40 or less
- Up to 25-pound bags or cat litter costing $25 or less
- Leashes and collars costing $20 or less
- Pet pads costing $20 or less
- Can openers costing $15 or less
- Travel pet food and water bowls costing $15 or less
- Cat litter pans costing $15 or less
- Pet waste disposal bags costing $15 or less
- Hamster or rabbit substrate costing $15 or less
- Wet pet food costing $10 or less per can or pouch