PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola sanitation worker jumped into first responder mode when he found a woman slumped over and bleeding.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that Ronald Booker was doing his regular rounds when he spotted the woman in her driveway. When he got out of his truck and asked if she was all right, he noticed blood and the sweater the woman was holding against her arm.

She told Booker she had come home from dialysis, her blood didn’t clot properly and the bandage on her arm was not tight enough.

Booker said he wasted no time calling 911 and slowing down the blood loss.

He made sure to lock up the woman's house and her car after an ambulance arrived. Booker also handed off her medicine bag before the ambulance drove to the hospital.

He told the News Journal he's thankful he was in the right place at the right time.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

