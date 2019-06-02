Ten people were arrested, and four people are still being sought after a $42 million insurance fraud ring was busted, state officials announced Wednesday.

The suspects used stolen identities to file 23,000 fraudulent claims after setting up 15 fake clinics and storefronts across Florida, officials said.

Two of the locations were in Tampa: Alliance Care Corp. and Efigen Medical Inc., according to officials.

No medical procedures were performed.

The accused ringleader is Jorge Valido, a former Miami doctor.

The arrests were announced by Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

