Appeals court sides with Florida in school reopening battle

TAMPA, Fla. — An appeals court has overturned a lower court's ruling that the state violated the Florida Constitution with its July order to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a 31-page ruling, the 1st District Court of Appeal rejected Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson's decision to side with the state's largest teachers' union. The union had argued Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's choice to reopen schools violated the constitutional right to a safe education.
But, the appeals court has now overturned that ruling, with its three-judge panel deciding Corcoran's original order allowed districts to reopen physical school buildings but didn't explicitly force teachers and students back into classrooms this year.
"If forced to return to the classroom, Appellees contend that students and teachers face irreparable harm 'in the form of unquantifiable emotional and physical injuries,' including 'severe illness, long-term and unpredictable health complications, and . . . death,'" the appeals court wrote. "But these arguments fail because nothing in the Emergency Order requires any teacher or any student to return to the classroom."
The court ruled the state's order did not interfere with a local school district's ability to determine when to reopen classrooms for in-person instruction.
"Rather, school districts retain the discretion to continue to offer students the choice of in-person instruction, to require teachers to report for duty under their contracts, and to determine teaching assignments," wrote Judge Lori Rowe.
Rowe was joined by Judges Thomas Winokur and Harvey Jay in the written ruling.
