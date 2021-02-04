Florida Senate passes bill addressing link between child, animal abuse by increasing penalties for bestiality

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has recognized a link between animal abuse and child abuse by unanimously passing a bill that would increase penalties for bestiality.
The bill passed Thursday would also create a new law banning pornography depicting people having sex with animals. Bestiality would be raised from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony.
Anyone convicted of either offense could face up to five years in prison and be banned from owning an animal or working at a place where animals are present.
The bill would also require child protective investigators to report suspected cases of animal abuse. Animal control officers would also have to immediately report suspected child abuse.
A law criminalizing bestiality wasn't passed in Florida until 2011, according to CBS Miami.
You can read the full bill passed by the Senate Thursday here:
- Here's why you can contract COVID-19 even after getting the vaccine
- Family of young mother killed in shooting asks public for help
- CDC relaxes gathering guidelines for fully vaccinated people
- Red tide develops in Sarasota County
- 53 arrested, 165 fined at illegal street racing event that drew 300 people in Lakeland
- Derek Chauvin trial: Chauvin's police supervisor testifies before the jury
- With a new-look rotation, can the Rays make a return to the World Series in 2021?
- How to avoid falling for a prank on April Fools' Day
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter