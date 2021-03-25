TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida Senate committee unanimously approved a resolution condemning white supremacy and white nationalism.
The resolution, approved Wednesday by the Committee on Governmental Oversight and Accountability, says hateful expressions of intolerance contradict the values of Floridians and Americans. It also cites "recent acts of domestic terror, including acts of mass violence."
"In 2019, the FBI reported 7,314 hate crimes in the United States, an increase from 2018, including 111 hate crimes in Florida alone," the resolution reads.
Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Hollywood, introduced the resolution last month. It still has to go through two more committees before the full Senate can bring it up for a vote. Resolutions are messages sent by legislative chambers and do not become law.
This is not the first time Florida lawmakers have taken action to combat perceptions of white supremacy. In 2015, the state legislature approved the removal of the state's statute of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith from the U.S. Capitol, after some lawmakers said it was a symbol of racism. The statue has been moved to Lake County, but plans to display it are still up in the air. This year, Sen. Jones and two other Democrats in South Florida filed three bills to erase Confederate holidays from the state's official calendar. They have not come up for a vote.
In the Tampa Bay area, the Hillsborough County Commission declared racism a public health crisis last September. Manatee County commissioners followed suit in November.
- How to get through Florida's allergy season
- Polk County Schools says student information may have been exposed in data breach
- Here are the 10 people killed in the Boulder, Colorado, shooting
- Reports: Disney employees spit on, attacked over theme park's COVID-19 rules
- These doctors say it’s best Florida doesn’t follow other states’ leads and expand vaccine eligibility too soon
- Houston Tumlin, 'Talladega Nights' child actor, dies at 28
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter