The resolution unanimously passed through its first committee reading.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida Senate committee unanimously approved a resolution condemning white supremacy and white nationalism.

The resolution, approved Wednesday by the Committee on Governmental Oversight and Accountability, says hateful expressions of intolerance contradict the values of Floridians and Americans. It also cites "recent acts of domestic terror, including acts of mass violence."

"In 2019, the FBI reported 7,314 hate crimes in the United States, an increase from 2018, including 111 hate crimes in Florida alone," the resolution reads.

Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Hollywood, introduced the resolution last month. It still has to go through two more committees before the full Senate can bring it up for a vote. Resolutions are messages sent by legislative chambers and do not become law.

Total #PeoplePower happening in the Florida Senate - all 5 of my bills have passed the committee process, UNANIMOUSLY!



-Urban Core Gun Violence Task Force



-Resolution Condemning White Supremacy



- Genetic Counseling



- Genetic Counseling Fees



- IT Procurement #WEthePEOPLE — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) March 24, 2021

This is not the first time Florida lawmakers have taken action to combat perceptions of white supremacy. In 2015, the state legislature approved the removal of the state's statute of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith from the U.S. Capitol, after some lawmakers said it was a symbol of racism. The statue has been moved to Lake County, but plans to display it are still up in the air. This year, Sen. Jones and two other Democrats in South Florida filed three bills to erase Confederate holidays from the state's official calendar. They have not come up for a vote.

In the Tampa Bay area, the Hillsborough County Commission declared racism a public health crisis last September. Manatee County commissioners followed suit in November.