The deputies made a pit stop when they got hungry during their patrol.

ORLANDO, Fla — It's not every day you see a horse come down the drive-thru... I mean, after all, it's a drive-thru.

However, these Chick-fil-A employees met some deputies horsing around last Wednesday.

Two deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office stopped by the Waterford Lakes Chick-fil-A drive-thru when they got hungry on the job.

The two deputies Master Deputy Stephens and Whitesell rode in on Prosecutor Pete and James and gave the community a laugh.