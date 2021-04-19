Two Florida sisters killed on way to grocery store

Witnesses said the car that hit them may have been racing another car.

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two Florida sisters have died after they were involved in a hit-and-run crash on their way to the grocery store.

Lt. Jeff Spears, a spokesman for the Palm Bay Police Department, said “their car was hit with such force that it essentially disintegrated. It rolled over several times.”

Police identified 61-year-old Noemi Hammen and 58-year-old Maria Ramirez as the women killed in Saturday night's crash. The women were pulling into the grocery store when a speeding car slammed into them.

Witnesses said the car that hit them may have been racing another car. Police are searching the area for surveillance video.