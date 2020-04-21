TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Federal data suggests that Florida has processed its hundreds of thousands of new unemployment claims more slowly than any other state.

U.S. Department of Labor figures show Florida at the bottom among all 50 states and the District Columbia in the percentage of the unemployed it is serving, lagging behind states big and small.

Nearly 7 of every 8 Floridians who managed to file claims during the three weeks from mid-March until early April were waiting to have them processed.

The state is already among the most inhospitable places to be unemployed, and the economic downturn from the coronavirus outbreak has only added to the misery.

Governor DeSantis said last week Florida added more computer servers and brought in 2,000 state employees from other agencies to help handle the unemployment backlog.

So, how much money are we talking about here? Florida offers a maximum benefit of $275 per week for up to 12 weeks. Under the federal CARES Act, jobless people can receive an additional $600 per week.

You can file for unemployment benefits in the state of Florida here.

What other people are reading right now:

