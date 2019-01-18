A South Florida soldier was one of the four Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Islamic State group in Syria this week.

The Department of Defense identified Jonathan Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach as one of the Americans killed.

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Farmer, 37, was from Boynton Beach, Florida, according to the Department of Defense.

In 2005, Farmer joined the armed forces, and he served six combat tours overseas.

Farmer was a decorated soldier with a Bronze Star Medal, two Oak Leaf Clusters, a Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman's Badge and many more honors, according to the Department of Defense. He leaves behind a wife, four children and his parents, WPEC reports.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted the following statement about Farmer:

"Casey and I are saddened to learn this morning that U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Farmer, of Boynton Beach, was among the fallen this week after an attack in Syria. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all our men and women in uniform serving our country."

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Farmer went to The Benjamin School. The school called him a true warrior on Twitter:

"It is with tremendously heavy hearts that we share the news that TBS alum Jon Farmer was killed in Syria this week. A true warrior, Jon is fondly remembered as a Buccaneer with a big heart and commitment to service."

Previous: US service members killed in explosion while on patrol in Syria

Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon Kent; and Scott Wirtz, an operations support specialist, were also killed in the U.S.-patrolled town of Manbij on Jan. 16, the Department of Defense said.

The fourth American was not immediately identified.

More: Florida soldier, 3 others killed in Syrian explosion

The Department of Defense said they died as a result of wounds from the explosion. The attack was still under investigation. Local groups said 16 people were killed in the explosion, according to the Associated Press.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.