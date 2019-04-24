FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A U.S. soldier from Florida died Sunday in a skydiving accident in North Carolina.

Justin Lowell Goff, 29, of Ruskin was stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He died during an off-duty, recreational skydiving trip at Ocean Isle, North Carolina, according to a U.S. Army news release.

Officers called it a “freak accident” and said Goff didn’t hit anything on his way down, according to WECT.

Goff enlisted in the Army in August 2007. He received his training in Fort Benning, Georgia. Goff then was assigned to Fort Bragg.

In his military career, Goff was deployed twice to Afghanistan. He received several awards including the Army Commendation Award and Army Achievement Medal among others.

Goff is survived by his wife and three children.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

