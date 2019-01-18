A South Florida soldier was one of the four Americans killed in an explosion while conducting a patrol earlier this week in Syria.

The Department of Defense identified Jonathan Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach as one of the Americans killed.

In 2005, Farmer joined the armed forces, and he served six combat tours overseas.

Farmer was a decorated soldier with a Bronze Star Medal, two Oak Leaf Clusters, a Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman's Badge and many more honors, according to the Department of Defense. He leaves behind a wife and four children, WPEC reports.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted the following statement about Farmer:

"Casey and I are saddened to learn this morning that U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Farmer, of Boynton Beach, was among the fallen this week after an attack in Syria. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all our men and women in uniform serving our country."

Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon Kent; and Scott Wirtz, an operations support specialist, were also killed in the U.S.-patrolled town of Manbij on Jan. 16, the Department of Defense said.

The fourth American was not immediately identified.

The Department of Defense said they died as a result of wounds from the explosion. The attack was still under investigation, but the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Local groups said 16 people were killed in the explosion, according to the Associated Press.

