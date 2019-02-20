KISSIMMEE, Fla. — It was the get-together of a lifetime when a 9-year-old Rrobiek, or Robi, a Belgian Malinois patrol explosive detection dog, and Sgt. Charles Ogin were reunited Wednesday.

Ogin and Robi served side-by-side for four years together in Iraq and Syria. The two were inseparable.

Ogin told WKMG he trained with Robi and went on multiple missions together overseas.

The duo was split up in 2017 when Robi was taken to a U.S. Army Post where he got a knee injury. Then he was transferred to an Air Force Base in Texas.

Ogin told WKMG when he had to give up Robi, he cried like a baby.

Robi was brought to central Florida to be reunited with Sgt. Ogin and officially adopted by his family with the help of the American Humane organization.

Ogin told WKMG the reunion with Robi didn’t feel real, but it was awesome.

Florida soldier reunites with bomb detection dog

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.