INDIAN RIVER SHORES, Fla. — A trove of Spanish coins dating back to a 1715 shipwreck during a storm has been found along a beach in Florida.
TC Palm newspapers report that 43-year-old treasure hunter Jonah Martinez located the coins using a metal detector. He was able to dig out 22 silver coins he estimates are worth about $7,000.
Twelve Spanish galleons laden with treasures from the New World were bound for Spain on July 31, 1715, but 11 were lost during a hurricane off the coast of Florida. Most of the treasure lies beneath the ocean.
Florida law requires recovery permits for individuals who want to explore or recover artifacts on state-owned lands underwater, but not on a public beach.
Martinez said he has no intent to sell or polish the coins but will keep them with his other historic finds.
