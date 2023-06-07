Slow down! Florida now allows speed cameras in school zones

It will be up to each community to decide whether to install cameras.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — School zones in Florida rank among some of the most dangerous in the nation.

But starting July 1, a county or municipality can install, or contract with a vendor to install, a speed detection system in a school zone to fine speeders.

The newly-signed law follows a years-long effort by some state lawmakers to target speeders around schools. Tampa Republican Rep. Traci Koster sponsored the latest push.

Florida ranks second-to-last for unsafe school zones, according to a 2018 study using smartphone data. The state also has one of the highest rates of pedestrian deaths, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.

The Florida Sheriff's Association reports 2,819 drivers were ticketed and 4,040 were given warnings during a week-long "Operation School Zone Safety" Campaign in 2019.

Speed cameras are not mandated under the new law, the decision will be left up to each local community.

Much like red light cameras, speeders will be mailed a ticket for going over the school zone speed limit, without ever seeing or being pulled over by an officer.

Some critics argue speed cameras are nothing more than money grabs by local governments. But research shows speed cameras do reduce fatal and injury crashes.

Anyone captured on a camera driving at least 10 mph over the speed limit will face a $100 fine, according to the text of the bill, a portion of which must go back to the school:

