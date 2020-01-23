TAMPA, Fla. — Craving deep-fried strawberry shortcake? How about a steak 'n' eggs sundae?

You can find those foods and much more artery-clogging, sugar-spiking goodness at this year's Florida State Fair.

The event revealed all the new foods coming to the fair this year, and every dish is either deep-fried or covered in some sort of sugary flavor -- or both.

Perhaps the head-scratching star of this year's new menu is the peanut butter ramen burger. Carousel Foods created it using a ramen noodle bun, a quarter-pound burger patty and bacon and topped it with a peanut butter vinaigrette-dress chow mein slaw.

Foodies ask why. The Florida State Fair asks, why not?

The cheesy sriracha funnel cake sounds like a combination of a fair favorite with a pizza join favorite: cheesy funnel cake topped with more cheese and chives and served with sriracha aioli, ranch or garlic butter dip.

Peachey's Baking Company, an Amish bakery based out of Sarasota, brings a new iteration of its wildly popular doughnut -- a decadent s'mores sandwich topped with a giant toasted marshmallow.

Cajun chili cheese fries and jalapeno ice cream.

Florida State Fair

Still hungry? Here's what else is on the menu this year:

Sweet heat jalapeño ice cream: Get the best of both worlds with cool, spicy ice cream and chocolate ice cream.

Steak n eggs sundae: Crispy fries are topped with warm cheese, sour cream and bacon. Then, you get a scoop of cheesy grits, a fried egg and sliced sirloin steak. A breakfast of champions.

S'mores on a stick: A giant marshmallow dipped in melted chocolate and rolled in graham cracker pieces. Large, sweet and to the point.

Pina colada candy apple: A tropical twist on a winter favorite -- an apple coated with crunchy pina colada flavored candy. You can get it with or without coconut.

Cheeseburger-on-a-stick: Grilled beef patty dipped in DeAnna's secret batter, deep-fried and drizzled with warm cheddar cheese sauce.

Cheesy tater corn dog: Get your tater tots and corn dog all in one portable package. A cheese-filled hotdog on a stick is dipped in potato and corn dog batter, coated in Panko bread crumbs then deep-fried.

The Orie: Why have one Oreo funnel cake when you can have two? Sweet cream filling is sandwiched between two chocolate funnel cake batter cookies.

Sriracha funnel cake and stean n eggs sundae.

Florida State Fair

Candy corn: Sweet and crunchy popcorn comes in rainbow colors and flavored like banana, bubble gum, raspberry and green apple.

Strawberry lemonade shortcake sundae: Cinnamon sugar doughnut pieces are drizzled with lemonade frosting and topped with fresh strawberry slices and whipped cream. Take note, Florida Strawberry Festival.

Cajun chili cheese fries: Fries topped with hot sauce, cheese, grilled onions, chili con carne, jalapeño slices and more cheese.

Hawaiian jerk chicken pizza: Pizza with white garlic sauce, jerk chicken, diced pineapple, ham and mozzarella cheese. If the Florida State Fair puts pineapple on pizza, then surely it's acceptable.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter