Here's how to get tickets to the Florida State Fair

Purchasing tickets in advance saves guests save up to 30 percent.

TAMPA, Fla — They're here! Advanced tickets to the rescheduled Florida State Fair are available to those who are looking to skip the line.

Tampa's favorite family tradition, originally set for February, will now take place April 22 – May 2, 2021.

"Starting now, guests can save up to 30% by purchasing discounted admission tickets and ride armbands for the 2021 Florida State Fair," the event wrote in a press release.

To grab your tickets in advance, all you need to do is head to FloridaStateFair.com and select the tickets page. There you will find five ticketing options, ranging from $5 admission for children to $30 unlimited ride armbands.

If you purchased a ticket prior to COVID-19 pushing back the event, don't worry. The website will allow guests to transfer existing tickets for the rescheduled dates.

The vast outdoor space will allow for guests to social distance while walking around the fair, the Florida State Fairgrounds announced. The fair also plans to follow CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines by providing sanitation stations, requiring masks, and reworking its indoor floor plans.

"Like other fairs and venues across the country that have safely reopened, we are utilizing best practices and safety guidelines that have proven to be successful. With a solid safety plan in place, we remain confident in providing a safe family entertainment experience,” Cheryl Flood, executive director of the Florida State Fair, said.