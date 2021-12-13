Florida's state offices will close Dec. 23 and Dec. 30

The holiday break comes as Christmas Day and New Year's Day fall on Saturday this year.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State workers will get a little extra time to celebrate the Christmas and New Year’s holidays in Florida.

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Saturday this year, many businesses will honor the holiday on Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31.

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will also close on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30. He said the extra two days allow state employees to spend more time with their families.

"The First Lady and I are thankful for the dedication of our state employees as we continue to put freedom first in Florida," DeSantis wrote in a press release Monday.