Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that state parks can reopen on Monday, May 4.
Florida's 175 state parks have been closed since March 23 to combat the spread of coronavirus. Many city and county parks around the state have remained open at the discretion of local leaders.
DeSantis spoke from Talbot Island State Park near Jacksonville to talk about his decision to reopen state parks in accordance with phase one of the Re-Open Florida plan, which begins Monday.
RELATED: Gov. DeSantis says reopening begins May 4, restaurants can open with restrictions
RELATED: Pinellas County beaches to reopen Monday
The governor said he and his team have made decisions based on "data, facts and science" and learned from health experts that outdoor transmission of COVID-19 is less likely than indoor transmission.
"Sunlight kills the virus quickly and it’s less stable over higher temperatures," DeSantis said, talking about a recent Department of Homeland Security study on the effects of sunlight, heat and humidity on COVID-19.
DeSantis said reopening state parks is "low risk, high reward" and is good for people's peace of mind.
"If it's not risky to go to a park...or walk 18 holes...then do it," DeSantis said.
While state parks reopen Monday, DeSantis reiterated that people still need to practice safe social distancing and not gather in large groups of 10 or more.
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis says reopening can begin May 4, restaurants can open with restrictions
- JetBlue wants to suspend flights to Tampa
- When will Disney World reopen?
- NASA: Coronavirus has drastically improved Florida's air quality
- Publix selling green branded face masks
- Tampa nurse holds the hand of COVID-19 patients as they take their last breaths
- Two Wawa stores close after employees test positive for coronavirus
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter