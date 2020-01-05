Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that state parks can reopen on Monday, May 4.

Florida's 175 state parks have been closed since March 23 to combat the spread of coronavirus. Many city and county parks around the state have remained open at the discretion of local leaders.

DeSantis spoke from Talbot Island State Park near Jacksonville to talk about his decision to reopen state parks in accordance with phase one of the Re-Open Florida plan, which begins Monday.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis says reopening begins May 4, restaurants can open with restrictions

RELATED: Pinellas County beaches to reopen Monday

The governor said he and his team have made decisions based on "data, facts and science" and learned from health experts that outdoor transmission of COVID-19 is less likely than indoor transmission.

"Sunlight kills the virus quickly and it’s less stable over higher temperatures," DeSantis said, talking about a recent Department of Homeland Security study on the effects of sunlight, heat and humidity on COVID-19.

DeSantis said reopening state parks is "low risk, high reward" and is good for people's peace of mind.

"If it's not risky to go to a park...or walk 18 holes...then do it," DeSantis said.

While state parks reopen Monday, DeSantis reiterated that people still need to practice safe social distancing and not gather in large groups of 10 or more.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter