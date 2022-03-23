Here's how to get the new Florida State Parks specialty license plate

Money from the plate sales will go directly to the Florida State Parks Foundation.

TAMPA, Fla. — Fans of Florida state parks can now take their passion to the streets with a new specialty license plate.

On Wednesday, The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced that the plate is now available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state.

Money from the plate sales will go directly to the Florida State Parks Foundation, a non-profit working to preserve, protect, sustain, and grow our state parks.

The Florida State Parks Specialty License Plate is now available for preorder!

Proceeds from the sale of the plate will benefit the Foundation’s efforts to preserve, protect, sustain and grow @FLStateParks for years to come!https://t.co/kOy7X7ggtv #ParksPlate pic.twitter.com/3qC3OBJRvW — FL State Parks Foundation (@FLStateParksFdn) October 1, 2021

You may have heard about the Florida State parks specialty plate when it was authorized during Florida's 2021 legislative session and put up for presale in October 2021.

It features a red kayak looking out across teal blue water and surrounded by a turtle, bird and green trees and plants.

Once plates are authorized, they must sell at least 3,000 pre-sale vouchers before they can be manufactured and made available. According to FLHSMV, the Florida State Parks plate is the first from the last legislative session to meet all design, development, manufacturing and presale requirements to begin the distribution process.

Florida offers more than 100 different specialty license plates supporting different organizations across the state. FLHSMV says millions of dollars have been raised for various causes since the program first started.