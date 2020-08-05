Florida State Forest campgrounds are reopening today

State leaders are urging people to continue practicing social distancing to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Most state-operated campgrounds and recreation areas are reopening Friday with limited capacity.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Forest Service say the campsite and recreation area reopening is part of Phase One of the state's plan to get back to business after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The public health of Floridians and our Florida Forest Service personnel is of utmost importance during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commissioner Fried said in a news release. “Our Florida State Forest recreation areas are some of Florida’s greatest natural treasures, but in an abundance of caution, we are taking a cautious, measured approach to re-opening these areas while continuing to follow CDC guidelines.”

Day-use passes are currently not required. Restrooms are still closed, except at campgrounds. Florida State Forests, as a whole, are open -- including the public roads to get to them.

Campsite reservations can be made by clicking here or calling 877-879-3859.

For more details information about what's open and closed, click here or scroll down.