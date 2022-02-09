What was that alert? Florida holds statewide tornado drill as part of severe weather awareness week

The alert was aimed at helping people prepare for real-life situations.

Don't be alarmed. The warning alert you may have just received is part of the Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week's statewide tornado drill.

The Feb. 9 drill was voluntary to take part in and was aimed at helping people prepare for real-life situations where a tornado watch or warning could be a reality.

At approximately 10 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a practice tornado warning broadcasted over NOAA Alert Radio as a "routine weekly test" message. The drill was terminated 30 minutes later.

Public and commercial broadcasters were encouraged to participate in the drill by broadcasting the message.

"In real life, you must listen for the Watch and Warning messages to determine the threat to your area, and decide which protective actions to take," Florida Divison of Emergency Management wrote.

While Florida is no "Tornado Alley," we get our fair share of severe storms and tornadoes year-round.

First, it's good to know the signs of a tornado:

Strong, consistent rotation in a cloud base.

Loud continuous roar or rumble that doesn't fade quickly like thunder.

Whirling dust or debris on the ground under a cloud base.

You should always have a plan in place in case a tornado impacts your area.

Found yourself in a tornado-warned area? Seek shelter immediately by staying inside an enclosed, structured building away from windows. Go to the lowest level of the building and put as many walls in-between you and the outside world as possible.

Never shelter in a car during a tornado.