Changes approved to stone crab trap regulations this season

The new rules specifically affect aspects of recreational and commercial stone crab traps.

FLORIDA, USA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved changes to its regulations for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 stone crab seasons.

The regulations, which were approved during the commission's October meeting, specifically affect the requirements for escape rings for recreational and commercial stone crab traps. The regulation changes are as follows:

For the 2023-24 stone crab season, all recreational and commercial stone crab traps, plastic or wood, must have an unobstructed escape ring 2 3/16 inches in diameter. The regulation does not specify where on the trap the escape ring must be located.

For the 2024-2025 season does include a specified location requirement for the ring. The 2 3/16 inch escape ring must be located within a vertical exterior trap wall. Again, this applies to both commercial and recreational traps made of plastic or wood.

In addition to the new regulations, the standard rules for stone crab trap specifications will apply during both seasons.

Maximum trap size is 24 inches by 24 inches by 24 inches or a volume of 8 cubic feet

Traps can be made from either wood, wire or plastic

The throat or entrance must be 5 ½ inches by 3 ½ inches

Throat must be no larger than 5 1/2 by 3 1/8 inches in Collier, Monroe and Miami-Dade

If the throat or entrance is round, it cannot exceed 5 inches in diameter

Round throats prohibited in Collier, Monroe and Miami-Dade counties

The trap must have a degradable panel that is 5 ½ inches by 3 ½ inches and is made of cypress or untreated pine slat no thicker than ¾ of an inch

Wire traps must have at least three unobstructed escape rings (2 3/8 inches in diameter) located on a vertical side of the trap.

Harvester's name, address, and unique recreational trap registration number must be permanently affixed to each trap and legible

The buoy must be no smaller than 6 inches and must be marked with a legible “R” that is at least 2 inches tall.

Buoys are not required if trap is fished from a dock.