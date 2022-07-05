Florida students given opportunity to hear from NASA astronauts aboard ISS

The conversation will focus on how NASA enables space exploration and the preparation before launch.

VERO BEACH, Fla. — (Editor's note: The video above is from an April 2022 report when NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 was preparing for launch)

Students at the Gifford Youth Achievement Center will soon have their questions answered by two NASA astronauts who are currently at the International Space Station.

The space-to-Earth call will be available live at 11:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 6. Space enthusiasts can tune in on NASA Television, the NASA app and on its website.

Astronauts Jessica Watkins and Bob Hines will be answering prerecorded video questions form students. The virtual event will focus on how "NASA enables space exploration entitled, living in space and preparing on Earth."

Watkins serves as the mission specialist of the SpaceX Crew-4 mission. The team arrived to the ISS back in April and is expected to spend several months aboard the space station conducting scientific research. She made history as the first black woman on an ISS crew.

Bob Hines, the pilot among the crew, has served more than 21 years in the U.S. Air Force as an instructor pilot, fighter pilot and test pilot. He was selected by NASA in 2017 to join the Astronaut Candidate Class.