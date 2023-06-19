Florida Supervisors of Elections pick Sarasota County's Ron Turner as president

Turner's role will include streamlining communication and support among the state's 67 counties.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota's Supervisor of Elections is now charged with helping to lead and facilitate local election matters across the state.

Ron Turner was recently named the new president of Florida Supervisors of Elections.

With three important statewide elections in Florida coming up in 2024, Turner's role would include streamlining communication and support among the 67 counties. The role also comes as Florida remains in the national spotlight with Gov. Ron DeSantis' quest for the White House.

Election workers have already started gearing up for the busy year ahead. The two primaries are scheduled in March and August and the general presidential election is set for November.

"With the supervisors, it allows us to share educational opportunities and best practices and learn lessons with each other at the county level," Turner said.

County election teams across the state made up of thousands of staff and poll workers are tasked with conducting the elections and navigating through new changes, like the new state election law that restricts activities of third-party voter registration groups. That law goes into effect on July 1.

"We work in our local counties and communities, and certainly to make sure our elections are fair, accurate, secure, transparent. We want to make sure every Floridian, every county voter is able to make it to have their voices heard," Turner said.

Election supervisors must also make sure eligible registered voters can choose a voting method that works best for them. There are currently three ways to vote including absentee ballot by mail, early in person before an election and the traditional way at a polling location on Election Day.

"2024 is an important year so a lot of work on a plane and going into that but having this opportunity to work together again as a team, and in Florida, is very important," Turner said.