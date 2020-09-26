Florida's 'Support Law Enforcement' specialty plate gets new look for first time in 18 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — For the first time ever, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has dropped a redesign for its Support Law Enforcement specialty license plate.
The specialty plate first came about in 2002 when it was established by the Florida State Legislature. As of Sept. 1, 2020, there were 16,369 valid registrations of the Support Law Enforcement specialty license plate across the state, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
Also as of Sept. 2020, the license plate ranked ninth most popular in the state out of 36, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says anyone who is interested in buying the new specialty plate should contact their local tax collector or license plate agency.
There will be a $20 specialty plate fee in addition to other registration fees. A percentage of the revenue from the sale of this plate is allocated to the Florida Police Benevolent Association Heart Fund, Inc.
A full list of specialty plates can be found on the department’s website.
