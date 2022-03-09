Florida Supreme Court elects Carlos G. Muñiz as new chief justice

His two-year term as chief justice begins July 1.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously elected Carlos G. Muñiz as the state's next chief justice, a court spokesperson announced.

In Florida, the seven-member Supreme Court picks a chief justice in even-numbered years. The chiefs serve two-year terms. Under the court's rules, the election process should consider the justice's management and administrative abilities – and not solely look at seniority.

Muñiz, who was appointed as justice by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January 2019, will succeed Charles T. Canady, who is finishing his third term as chief. Canady will stay on the court as a justice.

“I’m grateful for the privilege of serving in this capacity, and I join my colleagues in thanking Chief Justice Canady for his outstanding leadership,” Muñiz wrote in a statement. “Our Court’s focus will remain on serving the people of our great state and supporting all the judges and staff who work with us in the judicial branch to administer justice on a daily basis.”

Canady led the court through some of its most complicated days during the pandemic. In May 2020, the Florida Supreme Court held its first remote oral arguments, leaning on procedures and emergency rules Canady organized.

“With the commitment of my colleagues on the Supreme Court as well as judges throughout the state, I am proud of our efforts to keep the work of the courts going through this challenging time,” Canady wrote in a statement. “I look forward to my continued service on the Court under the leadership of my friend and colleague Justice Muñiz.”

"Florida’s chief justice serves as the administrative officer of the judicial branch and of the Supreme Court. Authority and powers of the chief justice include the responsibility to serve as the primary spokesperson for the judicial branch about policies of statewide import, including the management, operation, legislative agenda and budget priorities of the state’s courts," Paul Flemming, spokesperson for the Florida Supreme Court, explained in an email.

Muñiz, 52, has experience in both the public and private sectors.

At the federal level, he served under Secretary Betsy DeVos as general counsel for the U.S. Department of Education. In the Sunshine State, he worked as deputy attorney general and chief of staff to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. He also served as deputy general counsel in former Gov. Jeb Bush's administration.