New Florida Supreme Court program lets Bar exam applicants work under licensed attorneys

The temporary program was established after an online testing system failed, causing a delay in people being able to take the Bar exam.

The Florida Supreme Court has created a program to help Bar exam applicants begin working in law while they await fixes to the online testing system.

The online exam system was created because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it failed, causing a delay for those working to become licensed attorneys. The Bar exam must be passed in order for a person to practice law in the state of Florida.

The new program lets August 2020 Bar exam applicants work under the supervision of licensed attorneys. The program is temporary and will last until 30 days after the results of the February 2021 exam are released.

"It creates a way for applicants to work despite delays caused by pandemic conditions and online testing failures," the court said in a news release.

The Florida Board of Bar Examiners will establish the new program by the end of the month.

The court order details how Bar exam applicants can apply for the program and who is qualified. The order also states that the applicant's supervising attorney assumes responsibility for all services provided.

The Board of Bar Examiners said it's working on details for a rescheduled exam in October.

More information about the court order and how Bar exam applicants can apply can be found here.

The online Bar exam was abruptly postponed last week because of technical issues with the software, which is from the company ILG.

It was the third time the test has been postponed after plans for in-person exams scheduled for July in Tampa and Orlando were scrapped because of coronavirus concerns.

Now, more than 3,000 Florida Bar exam registrants have to wait until October to take the exam.

