Florida surgeon general to depart from position in September

Scott Rivkees will leave the department of health when his contract ends on Sep. 20, the governor's office confirms.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Scott Rivkees will be leaving his role as Florida's surgeon general, the governor's office confirms.

A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Rivkees will leave the department of health when his contract ends on Sep. 20. The spokesperson adds that the contract was extended "to the full extent of our abilities in law."

"We thank Dr. Rivkees for his meaningful work during the most challenging pandemic of our lifetime. We appreciate his service to the people of Florida and wish him the best in his future endeavors," the governor's office says.