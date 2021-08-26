x
Florida surgeon general to depart from position in September

Scott Rivkees will leave the department of health when his contract ends on Sep. 20, the governor's office confirms.
Credit: AP
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees, center, speaks to the media as he is flanked by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, left, Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from left, and Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Shamarial Roberson, right, during a news conference Monday, March 2, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Florida officials attempted to reassure residents on Monday that the risk posed by a new strain of coronavirus remained low, despite revelations Sunday that two people had become the first in the state to test “presumptively positive" for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Scott Rivkees will be leaving his role as Florida's surgeon general, the governor's office confirms.

A spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Rivkees will leave the department of health when his contract ends on Sep. 20. The spokesperson adds that the contract was extended "to the full extent of our abilities in law."

"We thank Dr. Rivkees for his meaningful work during the most challenging pandemic of our lifetime. We appreciate his service to the people of Florida and wish him the best in his future endeavors," the governor's office says.

An announcement on Rivkee's replacement will be made soon.

