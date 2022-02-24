Florida surgeon general announces new state COVID guidance. How does it differ from the CDC?

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has faced controversy with health experts for rhetoric that is at odds with CDC guidance.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A day after being confirmed by the Florida Senate, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has begun rolling out changes to the state's COVID-19 guidance.

In a video that shows Ladapo with Gov. Ron DeSantis, the two announce some new rules that somewhat conflict with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ladapo, who was appointed by DeSantis in September of 2021, has faced controversy with health experts. Many doctors have previously voiced concern that Ladapo is spreading misinformation. Much of his guidance and rhetoric is at odds with doctors and the CDC.

He has previously refused to disclose his COVID-19 vaccination status. Ladapo also publicly indicated that he believes vaccinations do limit hospitalizations and deaths, while masks have been somewhat ineffective at preventing infections during the pandemic.

So, how do the state's new rules match up with CDC guidance?

Mask guidelines

Florida's new masking guidance advises against face coverings in "a community setting." The reason the state gives is "a lack of evidence that masks, and particularly cloth face coverings, prevent the transmission of COVID-19."

However, the CDC says masks are critical tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19. People do not have to wear masks outdoors, according to the CDC. But masks are recommended indoors in areas of high transmission.

Well-fitting masks or respirators such as N95s and KN95s offer the best protection against the virus, according to the CDC. However, the agency says it is important to remember that "any mask is better than no mask."

Treatment options

Florida is now giving health care practitioners more flexibility to treat patients with COVID-19, allowing doctors to provide "off-label" prescriptions. Doctors must determine that the treatment is "may help the patient" and is something they would "like to try."

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an off-label medication is an FDA-approved drug being utilized for unapproved use to treat a disease. The FDA says it is up to a doctor to prescribe a drug for an unapproved use when "they judge that it is medically appropriate for their patient."

The CDC says treatment used for COVID-19 should be prescribed by a health care provider. However, the agency says people have been "seriously harmed and even died" after taking products not approved for use to treat or prevent COVID-19. The FDA can issue emergency use authorizations to allow doctors to use certain products if they are not yet approved for other uses.

Daycare and school isolations

Children in daycares who test positive for COVID-19 are allowed to return after five days with no tests being required, according to Florida's latest guidance. School isolations have also been reduced to five days. In both situations, the state says parents will decide whether or not their child should wear a mask.

Florida's guidance somewhat aligns with CDC recommendations. The health agency says children should only isolate for five full days. However, the CDC says isolation should end after the five-day period if the child is no longer experiencing symptoms.

The CDC still recommends masks indoors.

Isolation periods

Florida's five-day isolation guidance is the same outside of schools. The state says the guidance does not "rely on the use of masks as a mitigation technique among the general public."