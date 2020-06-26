Florida suspends drinking at bars as COVID-19 cases continue to spike statewide

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation made the announcement on Friday.

Less than an hour after the Florida Department of Health reported the highest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases yet, the state announced it's immediately suspending drinking alcohol at bars.

Secretary Halsey Beshears, of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, made the announcement along with his department on Twitter: "Effective immediately, the Department...is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide."

Friday's report from the state saw another 8,942 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day jump in new cases in Florida since tracking began in March.

Friday was the first time new cases topped 8,000 and was the third day in a row new case reports were more than 5,000.

The state is currently in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5. The phase allows bars and restaurants to reopen with 50 percent capacity inside and full capacity outside with proper social distancing measures.

