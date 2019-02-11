GREENACRES, Fla. — A teenage girl has died several days after being pulled from the pool of a Florida mobile home park.
A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office news release says 17-year-old Petrona Corio Reimundo died Friday morning. Another girl, 5-year-old Karla Abitalia Morales Ruiz, was pronounced dead Tuesday night.
Investigators say the girls had been swimming Tuesday afternoon at the Casa del Monte Mobile Home Park in Greenacres. The girls drifted to the deep end of the pool, and neither could swim.
It wasn't clear how long the girls were in the pool before being pulled from the water.
Paramedics responded and took both girls to local hospitals.
RELATED: Water safety lessons could be required in Florida schools if bill becomes law
RELATED: The hidden danger of drowning: It's silent
