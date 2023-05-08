x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Florida experiencing statewide system issues with driver's licenses, other services

In the Tampa Bay area, the Pinellas County Tax Collector said in a tweet it is having system issues impacting its office, kiosk and online services.
Credit: Rostislav Sedlacek - stock.adobe

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Safety reported a statewide issue affecting its driver's licenses and car systems.

The agency added efforts are ongoing to solve the issue.

"IT teams are currently working on the problem," spokesperson Molly Best wrote in an email. "We do not have an ETA at this time but will provide an update once resolved. There are no indications the outage is due to any cybersecurity event."

In the Tampa Bay area, the Pinellas County Tax Collector said in a tweet people may experience problems involving its office, kiosk and online services. However, the agency says it is trying to fix those issues and get things back up and running as soon as possible. 

The same goes for the Hillsborough County Tax Collector, who has alerted people in the area via Twitter if they experience any potential delays regarding their services.     

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans TikTok on state government, education devices

Before You Leave, Check This Out