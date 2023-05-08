Florida experiencing statewide system issues with driver's licenses, other services

In the Tampa Bay area, the Pinellas County Tax Collector said in a tweet it is having system issues impacting its office, kiosk and online services.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Safety reported a statewide issue affecting its driver's licenses and car systems.

The agency added efforts are ongoing to solve the issue.

"IT teams are currently working on the problem," spokesperson Molly Best wrote in an email. "We do not have an ETA at this time but will provide an update once resolved. There are no indications the outage is due to any cybersecurity event."

In the Tampa Bay area, the Pinellas County Tax Collector said in a tweet people may experience problems involving its office, kiosk and online services. However, the agency says it is trying to fix those issues and get things back up and running as soon as possible.