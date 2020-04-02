RIVIERA BEACH, Fla — A South Florida woman is accused of shoving a first-grader’s face into a wall so hard that his tooth came out.
According to WPLG, police say 64-year-old Cynthia Smith shoved the boy while he was moving his hand along a bulletin board on Thursday at Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School in Riviera Beach.
But CBS12 reports she claimed she never touched him. Instead, the Palm Beach County news station says she told police students were pushing each other in the hallway, and the 7-year-old was knocked into the wall.
Smith has reportedly been teaching at the school for 12 years, and according to CBS12, she has four documented cases about her behavior in her file.
She was charged with child abuse with great bodily harm and released on a $3,000 bond.
