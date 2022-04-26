Sheriff: Florida middle school teacher arrested for hitting student with broomstick

Cyntyche Darling Lundy was arrested on a felony warrant for one count of child abuse against the student.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida teacher has been arrested for hitting one of her middle school students with a broomstick, according to deputies.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says Cyntyche Darling Lundy was arrested on April 22 on a felony warrant for one count of child abuse against the student.

According to a press release, Lundy taught at Forest Grove Middle School.

“St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating child abuse allegations against Ms. Darling Lundy on Friday after learning that the former Forest Grove Middle School teacher had struck one of her students with a broomstick,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement.

Lundy was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and has since been released on a $5,000 bond.

“The safety of our students on campus remains a top priority,” Mascara said in a statement. “We thank the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in this arrest and appreciate our continued partnership with the St. Lucie Public Schools to keep our students safe.”

Speaking to CBS4, the student's mother said her 12-year-old son had a disagreement with the teacher before she allegedly struck him. The mother adds that she plans to take legal action.

The St. Lucie County Public School District released the following statement to the outlet: