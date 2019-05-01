WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) - A biology teacher is facing a criminal charge after deputies say he was caught with a 14-year-old student in an Airbnb rental in South Florida.

Authorities say Diego Guzman Carranza, 30, is facing a charge of engaging in lewd and lascivious act with a minor. He was arrested Thursday and remained in jail on Friday on $50,000 bond.

The Sun Sentinel of South Florida reports that the 14-year-old girl told authorities that she and Guzman Carranza had intercourse and that they had an ongoing sexual relationship.

No attorney was listed in online court records for the Miami-Dade County teacher.

According to CBS Miami, investigators said they found a partially dressed Carranza and victim at an Airbnb apartment in Wilton Manors on Thursday evening. When he answered the door, Carranza asked if he’d done something wrong, uttered an expletive and said “is she that young?” the police report said.

An Airbnb spokesman in a statement to The Associated Press calls the behavior abhorrent and says the company has permanently banned the teacher from its platform.

Information from CBS Miami was used in this report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.