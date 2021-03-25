School board fires Florida teacher for medical marijuana use

Although medical marijuana is legal in Florida, federal regulations continue to categorize cannabis as a controlled substance, like heroin, LSD and ecstasy.

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida teacher has been fired for using medical marijuana.

Florida Today reports that the Brevard County School Board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to terminate Allison Enright from her position at Space Coast Junior/Senior High School.

“I want to make it clear: I don’t do drugs,” Enright pleaded with board members, according to the outlet. “I don’t smoke pot. I don’t get high... I love teaching. It’s not just what I do, it’s who I am. I have been at a loss without my students and colleagues. Space Coast high is my family, and I want to go back. Please, let me go back home.”

Medical marijuana is legal in Florida, but federal regulations continue to categorize cannabis as a Schedule I Controlled Substance, like heroin, LSD and ecstasy.

School Board General Counsel Paul Gibbs says the school district must be a drug-free workplace to receive certain federal grants.

Enright disclosed her medical marijuana use when she took a drug test after an injury at work. She said she didn’t realize that her medication violated the district’s policy.

A hearing for a review of the decision will be scheduled within 60 days of her termination.