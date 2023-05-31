Florida teacher found dead at home with infant daughter

Amanda Hicks, 26, was stabbed to death by her fiance, who was found shot to death, at their home, NBC-affiliate WPTV reported.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie teacher was found dead Saturday morning near her infant daughter after an apparent murder-suicide, according to multiple reports.

Port St. Lucie police said in a statement that officers were called to Hicks' home to do a welfare check and when they arrived at her apartment, it was locked but they could hear her 10-month-old daughter crying.

Police wrote they were able to see inside the home through the rear sliding door and could see two people dead. They were able to force their way inside and took the unharmed baby from her crib. She is now with a family member, police said.

WPTV reported that Hicks' fiance tried to call a family member just before midnight Friday. About an hour later, a single gunshot was heard on nearby video surveillance.

"The man's family member tried calling back the next morning and then asked the police to do a welfare check. That's when the couple's bodies were found," the news outlet wrote.

Hicks had been a reading middle school teacher since 2019.