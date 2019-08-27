Teachers in the Sunshine State can take advantage of a deal that will allow them unlimited visits to one of the biggest marine theme parks in the country.

SeaWorld Orlando is offering a Florida Teacher Card that will allow certified teachers in Florida unlimited admission to the theme park through Aug. 31, 2020.

The deal would also allow Teacher Cardholders to purchase up to three tickets for $25.99 each for each additional guests they bring with them.

Interested teachers must pre-register online through SeaWorld's website to receive an E-voucher to take advantage of the offer. Make sure you have your Department of Education number handy!

Register using this link.

FAQ's

Private Teachers

Can bring letter from your principal on official letterhead stating that you are a teacher along with a Florida Picture ID and most recent paystub (within 30 days) to the front gate of the park. SeaWorld says that the staff at the front gate will verify eligibility.

Non-Traditional Teachers

Pre-school, daycare, home-school and college professors who have been certified by the state of Florida and hold an active Department of Education number are also eligible for the card.