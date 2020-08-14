Judge denies motion to dismiss teachers' union lawsuit against Florida, asks both sides to work it out

If the two sides can't come to an agreement by the end of the day Tuesday, there will be an injunction hearing next week.

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — A judge on Friday denied Florida's motion to dismiss a teachers' union lawsuit to stop the state's emergency order to reopen physical school classrooms five days a week beginning this month.

The Florida Education Association (FEA) is suing Gov. Ron DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Board of Education.

The lawsuit claims the state's emergency order to reopen physical school classrooms five days a week violates the Florida Constitution, which mandates safety and security in public schools. The union wants a declaratory judgment that the state's directive to open brick and mortar schools is a violation of due process because they argue safety cannot be guaranteed amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Florida.

An e-mail from the union said, "We do not believe the commissioner of education has the legal right to compel districts to open physical campuses without regard to the health and wellbeing of the students and staff in the district. The suit seeks to invalidate his emergency order."

On Friday morning, a hearing was held in Leon County. Circuit Judge Charles Dodson denied the state's motion to dismiss as a matter of procedure, but the ruling does not mean the teachers' union will be successful in its case.

The judge asked both sides to hammer out an agreement in mediation on Monday and Tuesday. If no agreement is reached, an injunction hearing will be held Wednesday and Thursday.

What other people are reading right now:

