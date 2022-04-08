x
Sheriff: Florida teen arrested for crash that killed six people

Law enforcement says the teen was driving 151 mph and made no attempts to brake the car.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old Florida boy is behind bars after authorities say he was the person behind the wheel of a deadly crash that left six dead earlier this year.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Noah Galle was driving 151 mph on January 27 when he hit the back of a Nissan Rogue SUV on South State Road 7 in Delray Beach. Authorities say six people were inside the SUV during the crash — none of them survived. 

The sheriff's office says there were no signs the teen attempted to brake the car prior to the crash. 

Galle is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

